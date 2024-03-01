Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,316 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 830,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 535,544 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11,280.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 523,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 492,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

