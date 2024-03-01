PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

