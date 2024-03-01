Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 89,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 52,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

