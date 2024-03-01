Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,323 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.20% of Planet Fitness worth $51,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,875 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,015,000 after acquiring an additional 812,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $63,014,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $62.03 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.