Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Playtika in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Playtika Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

