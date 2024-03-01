PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $51.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 72,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCH stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

