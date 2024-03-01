Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 78,922 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

