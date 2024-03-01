Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 21,005 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CommScope worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after buying an additional 1,033,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CommScope by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after buying an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $247.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.12.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

