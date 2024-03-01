Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,152 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Archrock by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth $104,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

AROC stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

