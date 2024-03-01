Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.0 %
CSL opened at $349.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.63 and a 200 day moving average of $287.98.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
