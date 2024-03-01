Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

KYMR stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

