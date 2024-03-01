Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $221,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $895.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $773.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.72.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

