Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

