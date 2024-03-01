Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,984 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Avidity Biosciences worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

