Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

