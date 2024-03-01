Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

