Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Hershey by 21.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 270.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 197,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,478,000 after buying an additional 144,103 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.78. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

