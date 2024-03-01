Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,330,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 388,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $826.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

