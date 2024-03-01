Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

