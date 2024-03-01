Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $69.58 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

