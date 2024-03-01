Profund Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE FIX opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $306.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,505. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

