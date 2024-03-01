Profund Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amcor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 830,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 174,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amcor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after buying an additional 447,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 523,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 141,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.06 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

