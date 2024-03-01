Profund Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.7 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $181.19 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

