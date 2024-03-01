Profund Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,993 shares of company stock worth $6,920,591 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

