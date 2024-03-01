Profund Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,226.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,503.80. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,089.44 and a 52-week high of $7,700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

