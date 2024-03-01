Profund Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 315,299 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

SBSW stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

