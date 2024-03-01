Profund Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $312,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $319,563.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $325,985.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.45 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

