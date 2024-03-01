Profund Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

