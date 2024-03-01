Profund Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $137.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.66.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

