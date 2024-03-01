Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average of $133.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

