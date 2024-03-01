Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $898.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

