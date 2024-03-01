Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,570,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $407.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $413.34.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,642 shares of company stock worth $37,461,174. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

