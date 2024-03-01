Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

