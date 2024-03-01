Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.27.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

