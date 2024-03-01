Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $185.16 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.76 and a 200 day moving average of $178.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

