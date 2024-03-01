Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.03. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

