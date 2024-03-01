Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 330.22 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

