Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.
Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,610 shares of company stock valued at $31,268,061 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE RS opened at $320.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.89 and a 200 day moving average of $276.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
