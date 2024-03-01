Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,690 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of CareDx worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after buying an additional 1,074,531 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in CareDx by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,058,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the period.
CareDx Stock Up 9.5 %
CareDx stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $575.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.38. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens raised CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
