Profund Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,541,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Stock Performance
Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $184.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $186.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
