Profund Advisors LLC Sells 19,854 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after buying an additional 503,591 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,384,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,432,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,535,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,317,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ARQT stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $970.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
