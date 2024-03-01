Profund Advisors LLC Sells 19,854 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after buying an additional 503,591 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,384,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,432,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,535,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,317,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $970.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.