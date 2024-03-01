Profund Advisors LLC Sells 24,494 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,494 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 308,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

