Profund Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $548.56 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $563.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.99 and its 200 day moving average is $447.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

