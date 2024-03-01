Profund Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. FMR LLC grew its position in National Grid by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after buying an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 21.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 214,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

