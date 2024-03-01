Profund Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $401,172,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

