Profund Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

DRI opened at $170.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.