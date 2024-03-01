Profund Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $60,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,269.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,049.51. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,336.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

