Profund Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $211.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average is $191.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

