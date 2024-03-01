Profund Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $149.26 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.