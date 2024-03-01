Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

PAAS opened at $12.41 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

